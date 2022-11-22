Medway Sport announce sporting guests

The judging has been done and the results are in, the invitations have gone

out and the special guests are announced. We’ve been blown away by the

standard of nominees and sporting excellence here in Medway. *The Junior

Sportsperson category had 18 fantastic nominations alone!*

It’s shaping up to be a great evening of celebrations with the help of some

very special guests including *British football legend Chris Waddle*, who

played for England in the 1990 World Cup. He also played in the infamous

England v Argentina ‘hand of God’ game.

Chris had a long career playing for a number of British and European clubs

and won the Football Writer’s Footballer of the Year award in 1993 and even

contributed to the famous 1990 World Cup anthem by New Order.

*Commonwealth Gymnastics champion Georgia-Mae Fenton* will also be a

special guest at the awards.

In 2018 Georgia-Mae won a gold medal on the uneven bars and a team silver

medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Cost. In this year’s 2022

Commonwealth Games in Birmingham she won gold in the same categories.

Georgia-Mae and the team also won a silver medal at the 2022 World

Championships in Liverpool securing their spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic

Games.

J*amaican Olympic gymnast and sports presenter Danusia Francis-Reid* will

compere the awards ceremony. Danusia won her first British Championship at

just nine years old and placed in the top six at every British

Championships until she was 18. Danusia was a reserve for the GB Olympic

team in 2012 and finally made it to the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

Unfortunately, she tore her ACL before competing and did a short bar

routine to become an Olympian. Danusia recently hosted the World Gymnastics

Championships in Liverpool.