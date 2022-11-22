Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Tmptitle
Medway Sport announce sporting guests

by Newsdesk
The judging has been done and the results are in, the invitations have gone
out and the special guests are announced. We’ve been blown away by the
standard of nominees and sporting excellence here in Medway. *The Junior
Sportsperson category had 18 fantastic nominations alone!*

It’s shaping up to be a great evening of celebrations with the help of some
very special guests including *British football legend Chris Waddle*, who
played for England in the 1990 World Cup. He also played in the infamous
England v Argentina ‘hand of God’ game.

Chris had a long career playing for a number of British and European clubs
and won the Football Writer’s Footballer of the Year award in 1993 and even
contributed to the famous 1990 World Cup anthem by New Order.

*Commonwealth Gymnastics champion Georgia-Mae Fenton* will also be a
special guest at the awards.

In 2018 Georgia-Mae won a gold medal on the uneven bars and a team silver
medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Cost. In this year’s 2022
Commonwealth Games in Birmingham she won gold in the same categories.
Georgia-Mae and the team also won a silver medal at the 2022 World
Championships in Liverpool securing their spot in the Paris 2024 Olympic
Games.

J*amaican Olympic gymnast and sports presenter Danusia Francis-Reid* will
compere the awards ceremony. Danusia won her first British Championship at
just nine years old and placed in the top six at every British
Championships until she was 18. Danusia was a reserve for the GB Olympic
team in 2012 and finally made it to the postponed Tokyo Olympics.
Unfortunately, she tore her ACL before competing and did a short bar
routine to become an Olympian. Danusia recently hosted the World Gymnastics
Championships in Liverpool.

