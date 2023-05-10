Meet Robbo, Hainy, Issy, Olly, and Amiss!

The latest four-legged crime fighters were born last month and have been named after Warwickshire County Cricket Club’s T20 team the Birmingham Bears.

Our Dog Unit has a close relationship with Warwickshire CCC. Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham is regularly used as part of its dog training programme and to familiarise the pups with a range of environments.

The five super cute springer spaniels will be trained as specialist sniffer dogs of the future, detecting evidence, searching for drugs and explosives, and keeping people safe across the region.

They have been named after Bears’ First Team Coach Mark Robinson (Robbo), Sam Hain, Issy Wong, Olly Hannon-Dalby and former cricketer Dennis Amiss.

Our Dog Unit names its puppy litters based on themes, with past pups being named after members of the royal family, characters from Harry Potter and even types of biscuits.

Terry Arnett, from WMP Dog Unit’s Breed Scheme, said: “We really value the relationship we have with Edgbaston: the stadium provides a fantastic training opportunity for our dogs to sniff through the rows of seats and to become comfortable with stairs, gangways and ground entrances.

“We come along to the ground several times a year and everyone is always very welcoming. We thought it would be nice to name our latest litter after Bears players, and it’s great to hear there are lots of dog lovers in the squad.

“We’ve got a great success rate with our pups, and around 85 per cent of all our dogs go on to be operational police dogs. We’ve high hopes for the WCCC litter and we’ll be sure to keep their player namesakes and Bears’ fans updated on their progress.”

They look after the pups, hone their desire to play and search, and help familiarize them with a range of different environments that they might come across in police life.

For more information on becoming a police puppy walker go to: https://www.west-midlands.police.uk/…/puppy-fostering