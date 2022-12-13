Members of Scotland’s two major NHS unions have voted to accept a higher pay offer

This eliminates the possibility of a health-care strike by Unison and Unite members.

However, a ballot of Royal College of Nursing members is currently underway and will end on December 19.

Last month, the Scottish government improved pay by 7.5% for health workers who threatened to strike.

The offer will see most NHS staff in Scotland receive a pay increase of slightly more than £2,200 per year.

Unite confirmed that 64% of its health membership voted to accept the proposal, which was put forward after talks between unions, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, and NHS Scotland.

“The improved offer for NHS Scotland workers, which is worth over 11% for the lowest pay bands, is a testament to the resolve of our members,” said Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary.

“Unite makes no apologies for fighting for better jobs, pay, and conditions in the health service because NHS Scotland workers deserve to be fairly rewarded for the outstanding work that they do day in and day out,” they said.

After a digital ballot closed at noon, Unison, Scotland’s largest NHS union, announced that 57% of health members voted to accept the offer.

Negotiators will now work with the Scottish government, NHS employers, and other unions to process the pay award as soon as possible, according to the union.

“While this decision ends the immediate threat of industrial action, it is not a win for government – it is a warning,” Wilma Brown, chairwoman of Unison’s Scotland’s health committee, said.

It was far from a unanimous decision, and many NHS professional grades are disappointed.

“Nearly half of Unison NHS staff voted to reject this latest pay offer, and many who did accept it did so reluctantly.”

The RCN said last month that the new offer “still does not meet our members’ expectations,” despite the fact that it has yet to confirm strike dates after members across the UK voted for action.

It had requested a minimum of 5% above inflation, which is currently 11.1%.

According to the Scottish government, the new contract represents a “record high pay offer” for front-line employees such as nurses, paramedics, allied health professionals, and healthcare support staff.

Annual pay increases under the latest agreement would range from a flat rate payment of £2,205 for employees in Bands 1–4 to up to £2,660 for employees in Bands 5–7, backdated to April.

According to a government spokesperson, this represents an 11.3% increase for the lowest paid workers and a 7.5% increase overall.