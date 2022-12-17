Police are appealing for the public’s help after a store manager was thrown to the ground during a robbery.

Members of the public are being asked to get in touch if they recognise the man pictured.

On Wednesday, November 23, at around 11.05am, a man has entered a shop in Exchange Walk in Nottingham city centre.

He has picked up several items from the Pokemon stand and attempted to leave the store without paying.

After being confronted by a member of staff, the suspect has pushed him to the floor and fled the scene.

PC Sean Parker, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was obviously a distressing incident for a shop manager just trying to do his job and protect his business.

“We want to protect the businesses of Nottingham from shoplifters and robbers and bring the person who did this to justice.

“We have released an image of a man who may hold vital information to help us with our investigation.

“If you recognise the man in the picture or are the man in the picture then please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

You can call us on 101 quoting incident number 0239 of 23 November 2022 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.