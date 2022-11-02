Men across the county are being reminded of the support available following incidents of domestic abuse.

Over the last six years, 54,000 men have reported incidents to Kent Police,

which makes up around a third of all the reports received during that time.

So far this year there have been 24,037 reports of domestic abuse and in

6,579 of the cases the victim has been male.

Anyone can be a victim of abuse, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity,

sexuality or background. It doesn’t have to be physical either. Verbal

threats, financial abuse and coercive and controlling behaviour are all

forms of abuse and should never be tolerated.

The force is taking the opportunity to remind men that help is available

and is supporting a national day of awareness on 2 November 2022, which has

been set up by the domestic abuse charity, ManKind, who says that one in

every six men will become a victim of domestic abuse at some point in their

lifetime and rarely come forward to report incidents or seek help.

Tackling domestic abuse and protecting those most at risk are priorities

for Kent Police and all victims will now be provided with an enhanced

response, additional support and safeguarding through a dedicated Domestic

Abuse Hub.

The hub provides innovative support for victims using video technology to

virtually respond to calls. It means victims can speak to an officer

face-to-face immediately so that details of incidents can be recording

quickly and evidence including the scenes of incidents and any visible

injuries can be seen. It also allows officers to put in place immediate

safeguarding where needed and link in with partner agencies and charities

straight away.

In many of the reports received, psychological abuse – for example coercive

and controlling behaviour – is prevalent. This is an act or pattern of acts

including assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse

which can harm, punish or frighten people.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Banks said: ‘We know that talking about

domestic abuse can be extremely difficult and we do a lot of work to

encourage reporting and to support those people who do have the courage to

come forward.

‘Whilst the majority of cases affect women, we know there are many men who

have or continue to suffer from abuse and we want to reassure them that

incidents reported to us will be dealt with sensitively by our officers.

‘There is a wealth of support on offer and we work closely with a number of

partner agencies and charities to ensure victims are safeguarded and have

access to information and help. There is extra support for men who, along

with being victims of abuse, also face other challenges like access to

their children and housing support whilst incidents are investigated.

‘We also know that each case will be different and whilst we strive to

ensure those committing domestic abuse face the full force of the law,

victims are our priority and we measure our success on ensuring the best

outcome for them, whatever that may be.’

To report incidents of domestic abuse visit http://www.kent.police.uk You can also

visit http://www.domesticabuseservices.org.uk and http://www.mankind.org.uk for

additional support.