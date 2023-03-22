Thursday, March 23, 2023
Men involved in organised drug crime in Aberdeen, Dundee, Fife and Kinross jailed

by uknip247

Two men who based themselves in Glasgow and were involved in serious organised class A drug crime across Aberdeen, Dundee, Fife and Kinross have been jailed.

Following a six week trial at the High Court in Glasgow James Paterson (pictured), aged 34, was found guilty of supplying cocaine and heroin between December 2015 and December 2016.



He was also found guilty of money laundering, directing others to obtain, transport, adulterate and supply cocaine on his behalf as well as concealing the money received over the same time period.

Ian Sweeney, aged 51, was found guilty of using technology to carry out counter-surveillance measures on behalf of Paterson between September 2016 and November 2016.

On Monday, 20 March, 2023, Paterson was jailed for 14 years and Sweeney for five years at the High Court in Glasgow.

Paterson was arrested on 16 December 2016 following an investigation which saw the recovery of cocaine and heroin with a street value of £1.3 million and £55,000 in cash from his criminal network.

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie, of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime Unit, said: “Lives and communities are ruined by drugs and these men had no thought for the misery they caused.

“They were intimidating and greedy, caring for no one but themselves. Now following a long investigation carried out by dedicated officers they have been brought to justice.

“I would like to pay tribute to the hard work carried out by the investigation team that has taken these criminals off the streets.

“At Police Scotland we will continue to work hard to combat this time of crime and we need the help of the public to do so. Anyone who has any information about the supply and sale of drugs should contact us via 101.

“If you want to provide information while remaining anonymous you can also call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

