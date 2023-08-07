Merseyside Police Seek Help in Collision Investigation | Vital Information Needed

Merseyside Police have released images of an individual they believe may possess crucial information that could assist with their ongoing investigation into a collision that occurred in Liverpool on Sunday, July 16. The collision left a young boy injured, prompting authorities to seek the public’s help in uncovering more details about the incident.

The incident was reported to Merseyside Police shortly before 3.50pm on Church Street, near the junction of Basnett Street. It involved a collision between a young boy and a delivery man who was riding an electric bike. The young boy sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after landing on his head in the aftermath of the collision. The delivery man briefly stopped at the scene before departing on his bike.

Following the collision, specialist officers conducted thorough investigations, including reviewing CCTV footage and gathering witness accounts. Now, Merseyside Police have released images of a man they believe may possess crucial information that could aid their ongoing inquiry.

Sergeant Christine Walker emphasised that while no serious injuries were sustained in the collision, the police are eager to speak to the individual depicted in the images. This individual may hold key information vital to the ongoing investigation. She also encouraged anyone who was present in the area of Church Street and Basnett Street on Sunday, July 16, and witnessed the incident to come forward with any relevant information that could support the ongoing investigation.

Sergeant Walker stated, “If you witnessed the incident, recognise this man or have any dashcam footage from your vehicle, please get in touch.” She stressed the importance of community collaboration in solving such cases and appealed for any information that could help piece together the sequence of events.

Individuals with relevant information are urged to contact Merseyside Police through various channels, including sending an email to [email protected], calling 101, or reaching out via social media platforms. Reports can be directed to @MerPolCC on Twitter or “Merseyside Police Contact Centre” on Facebook, referencing incident number 23000640828. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crimestoppers via their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.