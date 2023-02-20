Two brothers have been jailed following an operation by the Met and US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) after attempting to import a cache of deadly firearms concealed in a microwave from the US into the UK



Edward Pink, 46, of Namba Ray Close, Lambeth, and Cadien Pink, 41, of Surrey, were both convicted of conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 10 February.

On Monday, 20 February, they were sentenced to 12 and 14 years in prison for each count, to run concurrently, in the same court.

According to the court, on June 28, 2022, US authorities intercepted a parcel delivery from Florida bound for a business address in Newham after it was scanned and discovered to contain a number of suspicious objects.

They discovered a microwave with four loaded firearms inside: two Glock 19 Gen 5 pistols, one Glock 17 Gen 5 pistol, one Taurus G2C pistol, and 59 rounds of ammunition. All serial numbers have been removed.

The firearms were seized by US authorities, who notified the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, and a joint proactive investigation was launched.

The pair were promptly arrested, charged, and remanded in custody on July 12, 2022.

Cadien Pink denied any involvement, and when confronted with a recorded voice note from his mobile phone in which the US contact he was ordering from instructed him to name his make, model, and specification, he insisted it was for hair clippers for his mobile barbering business.

“The Met has fantastic working relationships with partner law enforcement agencies all over the world,” said Detective Chief Inspector Ant Jones, Specialist Crime Command. We have successfully prevented a number of lethal weapons from falling into the wrong hands here, and we have successfully brought to justice those who conspired to import them for use on the streets of London, thanks to our collaboration with our colleagues in HSI.” I have no doubt that the success of this collaboration will result in the saving of lives.

“Firearms are inextricably linked to gangs, drug markets, and organised crime groups, and we will do everything in our power to disrupt the use and supply of firearms on London’s streets.”

“Homeland Security Investigations values its partnership with the Metropolitan Police Service, and today’s sentencings highlight the impact exemplary international collaboration can have on the safety of the communities we serve,” said HSI London Attaché Tim Hemker.

HSI will continue to collaborate with international law enforcement partners to investigate and combat transnational organised crimes, such as weapons smuggling, in order to bring criminals to justice who seek to violate laws and cause harm around the world.”