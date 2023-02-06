Met Bosses Issues Statement Ahead Of Rotten Cop David Carrick'S Sentencing - Uknip

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray, the Met’s Professionalism lead, issued the following statement ahead of David Carrick’s sentencing, which begins on Monday at Southwark Crown Court:

“It’s been nearly three weeks since David Carrick entered his final guilty plea. As a result, he admitted to the most heinous crimes against women.

“He will appear in court today for the first day of a two-day sentencing hearing.

“More information will be provided about the cruel and abusive nature of his crimes, as well as the impact they had on the tremendously brave women who came forward to testify against him.

“I sincerely apologise for the pain and devastation he has caused them. We let them down by failing to identify a man among the ranks of the Metropolitan Police Service who committed the most heinous crimes.

“He should not have worked as a cop.

“In the weeks since he pleaded guilty, we have spoken about our genuine and urgent commitment to address the systemic failings identified by our own reviews, as well as those of His Majesty’s Inspectorate and Baroness Casey.

“We are determined to root out those who undermine our integrity.

“That work is already in progress.

“In the coming weeks we will be speaking in more detail about the important progress we have already made and what our next steps will be.

“However, the next two days are all about the victims.

“They have shown great bravery in speaking out.

“They have earned the right to have their voices heard and justice served.”

Providing higher standards

The Commissioner has stated his commitment to delivering the high standards that will restore Londoners’ trust in the police service.

A number of critical pieces of work are already underway to achieve that critical goal.

The Met has invested millions of pounds and tripled the Directorate of Professional Standards’ resources, bringing in additional officers and staff with specialised skills and experience to identify and investigate wrongdoing.

A dedicated Domestic Abuse and Sexual Offending investigation team of over 50 experienced investigators has been formed to target any officer or staff member who may be involved in domestic abuse or sexual offences.

A new Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command is investigating and identifying officers and staff who abuse their positions of trust, whether on or off duty, in person or online, as part of a proactive investigation.

Significant investment has been made in intelligence capabilities and the skills of specialised investigators.

A comprehensive audit of national police systems, specifically the Police National Computer and Police National Database, is being conducted to identify intelligence and information about officers and staff that the organisation may not be aware of.

Project Onyx is reviewing all closed cases from the previous decade in which officers and staff were reported to the Directorate of Professional Standards for involvement in incidents ranging from inappropriate workplace language to allegations of the most serious sexual offending.

While we would expect the majority of cases to have been handled properly, we are aware that we have previously failed to identify patterns of behaviour and take prior offending or incidents into account.

An internal appeal has been issued urging Met officers and staff to report corruption and abuse, and an anti-corruption and abuse hotline, in collaboration with Crimestoppers, has been established where the public can anonymously report Met officers and staff who abuse their positions of power and trust.

We recognise the valuable contribution that those outside the Met can make to shaping and scrutinising this work. We are committed to involving external stakeholders, including those from the Violence Against Women and Girls sector, and discussions are currently underway to put in place the necessary mechanisms.