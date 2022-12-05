Met Office issues rare amber weather warning with ‘severe conditions’

As temperatures are expected to drop rapidly this week, the Met Office has issued a rare amber cold weather alert. The warning states that severe cold weather and icy conditions are likely in some parts of England.

The warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Wednesday (December 7) until 9 a.m. on Monday (December 12). The amber warning is a level three alert that covers all of Yorkshire and parts of the north, posing increased risks to vulnerable groups and those in need of social and healthcare services.

The Met Office has asked people to keep an eye out for friends and family members who may be vulnerable to the cold, and to make sure they have access to warm food and drinks and that their homes are adequately heated.

“Rather cold conditions are expected to turn colder across much of the UK later Wednesday and through Thursday as air from the Arctic spreads south across the country,” according to the Met Office forecast. There will be very cold nights, with widespread frosts and potentially severe frosts.

“Daytime temperatures remain near or just above freezing, while overnight temperatures continue to fall.” Wintry showers are also expected to affect some coasts, possibly pushing inland at times, bringing the risk of icy patches.”

The warning comes as the Met Office predicts snow in parts of the United Kingdom this week. Scotland is expected to receive its first snowfall of the season over the next few days, thanks to a wintry storm known as the ‘Troll of Trondheim.’

“Showers will fall as snow to low levels on Wednesday,” according to the Met Office. Accumulations of 2-5 cm at lower levels are possible, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, with some drifting and blizzard conditions in the strong northerly winds.”

If you want to learn more about how cold weather can affect your health, go to www.nhs.uk. If you are concerned about your health or the health of someone you care about, you can seek help from www.nhs.uk/winterhealth, NHS 111, or your local pharmacist.