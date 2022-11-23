Met office Yellow weather warning issued for South-east with heavy rain and wind set to hit on Thursday

The Met Office has issued a “yellow” weather warning for the South-east from 10am on Thursday morning and into Friday – with heavy rain and wind to cause problems for

The warning is in place for the South and South-east of England from 10am on Thursday until 7am on Friday

The Met Office said people can expect spray and flooding on roads, which could make journey times longer, while bus and train services will be “probably affected”. It also warns flooding of homes and businesses is possible.

The Met Office is predicting rain throughout with at least a 90% chance of precipitation until 8pm. The rain is expected to continue into Friday with a 20%-80% chance of rain through to 7am.