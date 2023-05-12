Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Met Officer Dismissed After Misconduct Investigation Reveals Inappropriate Behavior towards Colleagues

Met Officer Dismissed After Misconduct Investigation Reveals Inappropriate Behavior towards Colleagues

by uknip247

PC Alex Campbell breached professional standards by sending explicit messages to probationary officers

A Metropolitan Police officer has been dismissed without notice following a misconduct investigation that found he had engaged in inappropriate behaviour towards two new officers on his team.

PC Alex Campbell, who was attached to Central South BCU, sent sexually explicit messages to two probationary officers between January and July 2021. In one instance, he went as far as purchasing a new ‘burner’ phone to anonymously send messages to one of the victims, causing her additional distress. Despite both women explicitly asking him to stop, he persisted in his misconduct.

At a misconduct hearing on May 4th, PC Campbell was found to have violated the standards of professional behaviour concerning discreditable conduct and respect and courtesy.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, responsible for policing in Lambeth and Southwark, expressed the importance of treating police personnel fairly and with respect to rebuilding the trust of Londoners. He emphasized that PC Campbell’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and had a significant impact on those directly affected.

Acknowledging the severity of the officer’s actions, Adjei-Addoh affirmed that PC Campbell’s dismissal from the organization was the appropriate consequence. Furthermore, he emphasized that PC Campbell would be barred from working in any other form of law enforcement.

The Metropolitan Police is committed to upholding professional standards and ensuring that officers are held accountable for their actions. The dismissal of PC Campbell sends a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated within the force as they strive to maintain the trust and confidence of the public they serve.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three Killed in Horrific Crash as Four Arrested for Suspected Dangerous Driving

Teenager Electrocuted After Falling from Edinburgh Waverley Roof

CCTV Images Released in Connection to South London Hate Crime

Couple Sentenced to Prison for Making and Supplying Fake IDs

Sam Allardyce Urges Leeds United to Embrace Fear in Crucial Premier League Clash

ITVX Acquires Rights to Bonaparte Films’ “The Effects of Lying” – A Refreshing South Asian Comedy Drama

Wembley Burst Main Live updates: Major Incident Declared as Burst Water Main Causes Water Supply Disruption in Wembley

Murder Investigation Launched Following Death of Woman in Bournemouth

Rail Workers’ Strike Causes Chaos and Delays at Gatwick Airport

Gang Convicted for Exploiting Children in Drug Supply Operation

Man Convicted of Murder Granted Transfer to Open Prison Despite Government Objection

Nikki Allan Murder Trial: David Boyd Found Guilty of the 1992 Killing

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.