Met Officer Dismissed After Misconduct Investigation Reveals Inappropriate Behavior towards Colleagues

PC Alex Campbell breached professional standards by sending explicit messages to probationary officers

A Metropolitan Police officer has been dismissed without notice following a misconduct investigation that found he had engaged in inappropriate behaviour towards two new officers on his team.

PC Alex Campbell, who was attached to Central South BCU, sent sexually explicit messages to two probationary officers between January and July 2021. In one instance, he went as far as purchasing a new ‘burner’ phone to anonymously send messages to one of the victims, causing her additional distress. Despite both women explicitly asking him to stop, he persisted in his misconduct.

At a misconduct hearing on May 4th, PC Campbell was found to have violated the standards of professional behaviour concerning discreditable conduct and respect and courtesy.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, responsible for policing in Lambeth and Southwark, expressed the importance of treating police personnel fairly and with respect to rebuilding the trust of Londoners. He emphasized that PC Campbell’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and had a significant impact on those directly affected.

Acknowledging the severity of the officer’s actions, Adjei-Addoh affirmed that PC Campbell’s dismissal from the organization was the appropriate consequence. Furthermore, he emphasized that PC Campbell would be barred from working in any other form of law enforcement.

The Metropolitan Police is committed to upholding professional standards and ensuring that officers are held accountable for their actions. The dismissal of PC Campbell sends a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated within the force as they strive to maintain the trust and confidence of the public they serve.