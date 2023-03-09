Met officers have made more than 200 arrests and seized over one million pounds worth of drugs during a week-long crackdown on County Lines gangs

The week, which ran from Monday, 27 February to Sunday, 5 March, focused on those running county lines in London who cause violence and anti-social behaviour in communities.

In several cases, vulnerable children are preyed on by offenders and used as a commodity, placing them into an incredibly dangerous environment. Instead of criminalising these children, officers work with Rescue and Response to ensure they are safeguarded and supported.

The 222 arrests also led to:

105 people charged with a total of 223 charges;

150 drug trafficking charges;

131 Class A and B drug charges;

177 vulnerable people safeguarded;

77 lines being closed.

Officers also seized:

8.3 kilograms of Class A drugs and 37.6 kilograms Class B drugs;

£652,214 in cash;

Five firearms and 51 weapons including knives, machetes and swords.

Detective Superintendent Rick Sewart, Lead Responsible Officer for County Lines in the Met, said: “County lines is intrinsically linked to homicide & serious violence; 80% of County Lines offenders charged with drug trafficking this FY have previously been arrested for violence”

“County lines networks prey upon children and young people, trafficking them and subjecting them to modern slavery involving horrendous emotional and physical abuse. Victims are coerced through violence, blackmail & debt bondage, to hold and supply drugs.

“Those involved use weapons and serious violence including kidnaps to intimidate and threaten victims”

“County Lines networks also prey upon the vulnerable to fuel Class A drug addiction, which poses huge-socio economic consequences for communities; increasing anti-social behaviour & acquisitive crimes, including burglary and robbery”

“The Met takes a multi-agency approach to tackling County Lines and Exploitation, working with partners to protect the vulnerable through prevention & diversion.”

“The Met is committed to relentlessly pursue those responsible for County Lines drug supply, bringing them to justice for their abhorrent crimes.”

The Met has closed over 1800 lines and arrested over 3300 county line offenders since November 2019. In the same period, the Met’s Operation Orochi County Lines Taskforce has used data-driven precision methodology to arrest over 1100 line holders, resulting in 88% being charged and 94% convicted.



The taskforce has charged 60 defendants with 86 modern slavery offences. Building upon this success, Operation Yamata was launched in April 2022, using the same data-driven approach to dismantle drug supply networks across the Capital, intrinsically linked to homicide and serious violence. In October 2022 Commissioner Mark Rowley expanded this operation as part of his vision to deliver ‘Precise Community Crime Fighting’.

James Simmonds-Read, National Prevention Programme Manager from the Children Society, said: “It’s crucial that professionals can identify when children have been exploited by criminals, so we are pleased that many vulnerable people - including young people - have been identified to receive support.

“Any child in any community can be groomed and exploited and that includes children entering adulthood.