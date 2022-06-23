The victim, Sakunthala Francis, was discovered with stab wounds at a home on Brigstock Road in Thornton Heath at around 9.20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Met Police have charged a man with the murder of his 89-year-old grandmother in south London.

On Wednesday evening, Verushan Manoharan, 31, was charged.

Sakunthala Francis, the victim, was discovered with stab wounds at a home on Brigstock Road in Thornton Heath around 9.20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Manoharan is scheduled to appear in Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Her family has been notified and is being assisted by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be performed later, according to the Metropolitan Police.