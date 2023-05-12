Met Police Launch Manhunt for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident in South East London that Claims Deliveroo rider

The Metropolitan Police have launched a manhunt for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a Deliveroo rider. The heartbreaking incident occurred on the evening of Thursday, May 11th, 2023, around 8:30 PM at the junction of Leigh Court Road, Valley Road, and Knollys Road. Family liaison officers were present at the scene to provide support to the devastated family upon learning of their son’s tragic loss.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London

A crime scene has been established, and specialist investigators from the Metropolitan Police are conducting a thorough examination using forensic expertise and data analysis. Despite the immediate efforts of the police, paramedics, and doctors from the London Air Ambulance, the young man tragically lost his life at the scene.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London

The callous driver responsible for the hit-and-run fled from the scene and is currently outstanding. The Metropolitan Police are determined to locate the driver and bring them to justice.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London

To aid in their investigation, a comprehensive forensic examination of the vehicle involved and the surrounding scene will be conducted, with the goal of gathering crucial evidence that can assist in identifying and apprehending the driver.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London

Officers from the Merton Police traffic garage have taken charge of the investigation into this fatal collision. They are appealing to the public for assistance, urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward and provide information that could aid in identifying the driver.

Hit-and-run incidents have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the victims and their families but also the wider community. The Metropolitan Police, are committed to holding individuals accountable for their actions and ensuring that justice is served.

Updates on the investigation will be provided as new information emerges. The Metropolitan Police express their deepest condolences to the family of the victim and remain dedicated to bringing the driver responsible to justice. The community is urged to support the investigation by providing any relevant information that may assist in resolving this tragic case.

The Met Police are due to issue a statement and an appeal shortly

More to follow