Friday, May 12, 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Met Police Launch Manhunt for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident in South East London that Claims Deliveroo rider

Met Police Launch Manhunt for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incident in South East London that Claims Deliveroo rider

by uknip247
Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-and-run Incident In South East London

The Metropolitan Police have launched a manhunt for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a Deliveroo rider. The heartbreaking incident occurred on the evening of Thursday, May 11th, 2023, around 8:30 PM at the junction of Leigh Court Road, Valley Road, and Knollys Road. Family liaison officers were present at the scene to provide support to the devastated family upon learning of their son’s tragic loss.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London
Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London

A crime scene has been established, and specialist investigators from the Metropolitan Police are conducting a thorough examination using forensic expertise and data analysis. Despite the immediate efforts of the police, paramedics, and doctors from the London Air Ambulance, the young man tragically lost his life at the scene.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London
Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London

The callous driver responsible for the hit-and-run fled from the scene and is currently outstanding. The Metropolitan Police are determined to locate the driver and bring them to justice.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London
Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London

To aid in their investigation, a comprehensive forensic examination of the vehicle involved and the surrounding scene will be conducted, with the goal of gathering crucial evidence that can assist in identifying and apprehending the driver.

Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London
Met Police Launch Manhunt For Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident In South East London

Officers from the Merton Police traffic garage have taken charge of the investigation into this fatal collision. They are appealing to the public for assistance, urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward and provide information that could aid in identifying the driver.

Hit-and-run incidents have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the victims and their families but also the wider community. The Metropolitan Police, are committed to holding individuals accountable for their actions and ensuring that justice is served.

Updates on the investigation will be provided as new information emerges. The Metropolitan Police express their deepest condolences to the family of the victim and remain dedicated to bringing the driver responsible to justice. The community is urged to support the investigation by providing any relevant information that may assist in resolving this tragic case.

The Met Police are due to issue a statement and an appeal shortly

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

More to follow

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Drone Activity Prompts Aircraft Holding at Edinburgh Airport

Croydon Crime Scene Live updates: Malcolm Wicks House in Croydon has become the focal point of an ongoing investigation, with police and forensic Scene...

Nineteen-Year-Old on Trial for Allegedly Killing Newborn Baby with Cotton Wool

Teenager Stabbed in Bromley: Police Launch Investigation

Parliament Square Bus Crash Live updates: Parliament Street Incident Prompts Police Diversion and Bus Route Changes

Motorcyclist Flees After Collision with Woman and Baby in Eltham Hill

Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted on Peacehaven’s Promenade, Police Appeal for Witnesses

Streatham Live updates: Hit and Run Incident in Streatham Hill leaves Road blocked and Air Ambulance dispatched

Dispersal Order Imposed in Chelmsford as Massive Car Meet Draws Concerns

The Metropolitan Police Service in Lewisham has launched an urgent search for a missing man named Paul, aged 54, who was last seen in...

Historic Aircraft Left to Deteriorate on Humber Estuary’s Banks as Future Hangs in the Balance

Three Fatalities in Tragic Collision on A456 near Bewdley sadly includes a four-year-old little boy

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.