At around 6.26pm on Sunday, 27 November a marked police van was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris at the junction of Seymour Place and Marylebone Road.

The police van overturned in the collision, ending up on its side.

There are no reports of any injuries to either the officers or the occupant of the Yaris.

Road closures are in place while the collision is investigated. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.