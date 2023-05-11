Met Police officer Found Not Guilty of Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm

In a highly publicized case, PC Imran Mahmood, a Metropolitan Police officer, has been acquitted of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm following an incident that occurred in Haringey in 2020. The verdict was delivered after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

The incident in question took place on May 4, 2020, on Burgoyne Road, N4. During the course of events, a man in his twenties suffered life-changing injuries when he fell from a wall after being Tasered by PC Mahmood, who is attached to the Met Taskforce.

PC Mahmood had pleaded not guilty to the charge of grievous bodily harm against Jordan Walker-Brown on April 28, 2022. The case was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), an independent body responsible for overseeing complaints against the police.

Following the acquittal, Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, who oversees policing in Enfield and Haringey, expressed her thoughts and sympathies for Mr. Walker-Brown and his family. She acknowledged the significant impact the incident has had on their lives and offered to meet with them to address their concerns in detail.

DCS Haines emphasized that incidents resulting in harm after contact with the police are matters of deep regret and that officers are aware their actions will face intense scrutiny in such cases. She also acknowledged the impact the incident has had on the broader community and the potential for reigniting concerns. As a response, the police have been working closely with key community members and partner agencies to listen to concerns and strengthen relationships with all communities.

The use of Tasers by the police is seen by some as a controversial tactic, and incidents like this raise legitimate concerns about its use. The police acknowledge these concerns and express a commitment to improving engagement with the community on this issue. They aim to encourage a two-way dialogue and involve the public in monitoring the appropriate use of Tasers. While they believe that Tasers remain a vital tool, they commit to ongoing review and regular training to ensure their officers use the tactic appropriately.

PC Mahmood has been on restricted duties since the incident, and now that criminal proceedings have concluded, misconduct proceedings will be considered. The outcome of these proceedings will determine any disciplinary actions PC Mahmood may face within the police force.

The case highlights the complex nature of police interactions and the challenges of balancing public safety with individual rights. It also underscores the importance of accountability and ongoing efforts to strengthen trust and transparency between law enforcement and the communities they serve.