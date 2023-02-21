Met Police Officer to appear in court charged with voyeurism

Following an investigation by the Met’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, a serving officer will appear in court charged with three counts of voyeurism.

On Monday, 30 January 2023, he was charged with three counts of voyeurism and will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 22 February.

The allegations concern incidents that occurred between April 2017 and April 2021, while DS Colclough was both on and off duty.

DS Colclough has been placed on administrative leave.

Following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, the Directorate of Professional Standards will conduct a misconduct review.