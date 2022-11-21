Monday, November 21, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

FiHHomdXEBkITx
Home BREAKING Met police officers have arrested 15 Extinction Rebellion activists

Met police officers have arrested 15 Extinction Rebellion activists

by @uknip247
0 comment

The arrested happened today (Monday, 21 November) after black paint was thrown on various buildings in central London this morning at about 11:00am

Police were rapidly deployed to the locations. The following arrests were made:

  • One person was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at a building in Buckingham Gate, SW1.

At Portland Place, W1 activists sprayed the floor with a water-based paint that washed away in the rain. No suspects were identified.

A further three activists were arrested in the City of London for committing similar offences.

You may also like

A man has been convicted of manslaughter after...

Two men have been charged following a stabbing...

A coach driver and a holidaymaker on a...

A lorry driver previously convicted in France for...

A ‘dangerous and manipulative’ child sex offender was...

Four Migrants found in rear of lorry on...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy. Accept Read More