Met police officers have arrested 15 Extinction Rebellion activists

The arrested happened today (Monday, 21 November) after black paint was thrown on various buildings in central London this morning at about 11:00am

Police were rapidly deployed to the locations. The following arrests were made:

Two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at a building in Hans Crescent, SW1;

Two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, one person was arrested on conspiracy to commit criminal damage and one person was arrested for going equipped to cause criminal damage at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in Victoria Street, SW1;

Five people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and one for assault at a building in Clerkenwell Green, Islington;

One person was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at a building in Lord North Street, SW1;

Two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at a building in St James Square, SW1;

One person was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at a building in Buckingham Gate, SW1.

At Portland Place, W1 activists sprayed the floor with a water-based paint that washed away in the rain. No suspects were identified.

A further three activists were arrested in the City of London for committing similar offences.