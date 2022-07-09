Following an investigation by West Mercia Police, a serving Metropolitan Police Special Constable has been charged with rape.

On Wednesday, July 6, Special Constable Paul Hoile of the North West Command Unit was arrested on suspicion of rape. On Friday, July 8, he was charged.

On Saturday, July 9, Special Constable Hoile is scheduled to appear in Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court.

The charge stems from an incident in Newport, Shropshire.

The officer has been suspended by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.