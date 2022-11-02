Met Police welcomes sentence for serving and former officer who sent vile messages on WhatsApp

Facebook



LinkedIn



Twitter



Download as PDF



*A serving Met officer and a former Met officer have today (Wednesday, 2

November) been sentenced for communication offences.*

*Commander Jon Savell, from Professionalism, said: *“I speak for all of the

Met when I say I’m appalled at the disgusting messages.

“I am deeply sorry these officers have let down the public, and their Met

colleagues, with their vile language and behaviour. We welcome the sentence

and it should serve as a reminder that we will investigate and work with

the IOPC and CPS to prosecute any of our officers who break the law in this

way.

“Our officers swear an oath to accord all people respect and we demand the

highest standards of conduct from them. Those who corrupt us with

unacceptable attitudes, language, and prejudices will be sought out and

dealt with in the strongest possible terms.”

PC Jonathon Cobban, 35, attached to the West Area Command Unit, was found

guilty of three counts of sending grossly offensive messages on a public

communications network contrary to S127 of the Communications Act 2003. He

was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment.

Former PC Joel Borders, 46, previously attached to West Area Command Unit,

was found guilty of five counts of sending grossly offensive messages on a

public communications network contrary to S127 of the Communications Act

2003. He was also sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment.

Both have been bailed ahead of an appeal.

They had been charged with sending the messages in 2019 following an

investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Following discussions with the IOPC and Crown Prosecution Service,

misconduct hearings were not heard before criminal proceedings had

concluded in order to preserve the integrity of the criminal case.

Now that criminal proceedings have concluded, the MPS is progressing

internal misconduct proceedings without delay on behalf of themselves and

other forces.

As Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has outlined, work is ongoing to improve

standards, and build trust and confidence in the Met once more. As part of

this, there are plans to recruit more than 100 officers to the Met’s

Directorate of Professional Standards.

We engaged with the IOPC throughout their investigation and thank them and

the Crown Prosecution Service for their parts in bringing these officers to

justice.

Cobban was found not guilty of two counts of sending grossly offensive

messages on a public communications network contrary to S127 of the

Communications Act 2003.

PC William Neville, 34, who was attached to the South West Command Unit but

resigned in October, was found not guilty of two counts of sending grossly

offensive messages on a public communications network contrary to S127 of

the Communications Act 2003.

The Met will now progress misconduct proceedings for six officers without

delay. These include Met officers PC Jonathon Cobban and former PC Joel

Borders, who were convicted, and former PC William Neville, who was found

not guilty. The proceedings will also include officers who were not subject

to criminal proceedings; a Met PC, an officer from Norfolk Constabulary and

an officer from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

We have agreed we will hold what is known as a standard track gross

misconduct hearing following careful discussions with the other forces and

the IOPC. The officers are subject to different police conduct regulations

due to their varying circumstances in terms of convictions and work status

and this means they can all be dealt with in one hearing as swiftly as

possible.