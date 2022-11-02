Met Police welcomes sentence for serving and former officer who sent vile messages on WhatsApp

LinkedIn
*A serving Met officer and a former Met officer have today (Wednesday, 2
November) been sentenced for communication offences.*
*Commander Jon Savell, from Professionalism, said: *“I speak for all of the
Met when I say I’m appalled at the disgusting messages.
“I am deeply sorry these officers have let down the public, and their Met
colleagues, with their vile language and behaviour. We welcome the sentence
and it should serve as a reminder that we will investigate and work with
the IOPC and CPS to prosecute any of our officers who break the law in this
way.
“Our officers swear an oath to accord all people respect and we demand the
highest standards of conduct from them. Those who corrupt us with
unacceptable attitudes, language, and prejudices will be sought out and
dealt with in the strongest possible terms.”
PC Jonathon Cobban, 35, attached to the West Area Command Unit, was found
guilty of three counts of sending grossly offensive messages on a public
communications network contrary to S127 of the Communications Act 2003. He
was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment.
Former PC Joel Borders, 46, previously attached to West Area Command Unit,
was found guilty of five counts of sending grossly offensive messages on a
public communications network contrary to S127 of the Communications Act
2003. He was also sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment.
Both have been bailed ahead of an appeal.
They had been charged with sending the messages in 2019 following an
investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Following discussions with the IOPC and Crown Prosecution Service,
misconduct hearings were not heard before criminal proceedings had
concluded in order to preserve the integrity of the criminal case.
Now that criminal proceedings have concluded, the MPS is progressing
internal misconduct proceedings without delay on behalf of themselves and
other forces.
As Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has outlined, work is ongoing to improve
standards, and build trust and confidence in the Met once more. As part of
this, there are plans to recruit more than 100 officers to the Met’s
Directorate of Professional Standards.
We engaged with the IOPC throughout their investigation and thank them and
the Crown Prosecution Service for their parts in bringing these officers to
justice.
Cobban was found not guilty of two counts of sending grossly offensive
messages on a public communications network contrary to S127 of the
Communications Act 2003.
PC William Neville, 34, who was attached to the South West Command Unit but
resigned in October, was found not guilty of two counts of sending grossly
offensive messages on a public communications network contrary to S127 of
the Communications Act 2003.
The Met will now progress misconduct proceedings for six officers without
delay. These include Met officers PC Jonathon Cobban and former PC Joel
Borders, who were convicted, and former PC William Neville, who was found
not guilty. The proceedings will also include officers who were not subject
to criminal proceedings; a Met PC, an officer from Norfolk Constabulary and
an officer from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.
We have agreed we will hold what is known as a standard track gross
misconduct hearing following careful discussions with the other forces and
the IOPC. The officers are subject to different police conduct regulations
due to their varying circumstances in terms of convictions and work status
and this means they can all be dealt with in one hearing as swiftly as
possible.