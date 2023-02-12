a Former Officer Has Been Jailed After He Restrained His Housemate With Tape Before Cutting Her Free With A Knife.

Sam Grigg, aged 36, appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, 10 February, where he was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment with an extended licence period of two years once he’s released.

Grigg, who was formerly attached to the South West Basic Command Unit, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and assault at the same court on Thursday, 5 January.

Commander Jon Savell, responsible for the Met’s professional standards team, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the woman. Grigg’s behaviour was appalling and I know it will cause concern among members of the public. He’s let down the Met and his colleagues who are committed to protecting Londoners.

“We took immediate action to suspend Grigg from duty when his offending came to light and dismissed at the earliest opportunity.

“We are determined to have a Met that the public can trust, with officers that people feel confident to approach. When someone fails to meet these standards, we will take action to remove them from our organisation.”

The court heard how on 2 December 2022, when Grigg was off-duty, he used tape to unlawfully restrain his housemate against her will in an address they shared in Twickenham.

Having left her restrained for a period of time, he then cut her free using a knife, cutting her in the process.

The woman suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The incident was reported to police on 6 December 2022 and Grigg was arrested the same day. He was charged on 8 December.

He was suspended on 8 December and, following his conviction, was dismissed without notice on 30 January.