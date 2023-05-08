Met stands by officers after man is Tasered and two dogs shot dead after attacking a woman in East London Park

Officers pursue a man holding two dogs on a short lead along a canal in Limehouse after the dogs mauled a woman in a local park moments before.

The Metropolitan Police have defended their officers following the Tasering of a man and the shooting of two dogs in front of screaming witnesses.

On Sunday afternoon, officers pursued a man with two dogs on a short lead along a canal in Limehouse, east London, according to video posted on social media. The man was Tasered to the ground and the animals were shot dead, indicating that the incident had escalated.

Officers “have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused,” police said in response to the incident. “Police were called just after 5pm on Sunday May 7 to a woman being attacked by a dog in Commercial Road, E14,” the force stated in a statement.

“Officers responded to the scene, where two dogs’ aggressive behaviour was of great concern and posed a significant threat to them.” In connection with the event, a man was detained for dangerously out of control dog and assault charges.

“He has been arrested by police.” Police used a Taser on the suspect.”

“No one was taken to the hospital,” the statement stated. Police destroyed both dogs on the spot.

“This is never an easy decision for any officer to make, but police officers have a duty to act when necessary to prevent further harm.” The event will be investigated by the Met’s professional standards directorate.”