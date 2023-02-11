A man was seriously assaulted in Gravesend, and witnesses are being sought

Two men were said to have injured the victim in Hillingdon Road at 7.50 a.m. on Saturday, February 4.

Two suspects allegedly approached him as he attempted to unlock his van before one of them punched him, causing him to fall to the ground.

While on the ground, the offenders allegedly continued to assault the victim, inflicting head injuries with a metal pole.

The man was also kicked in the back and shoulder before he could get into his car and drive to a nearby road, where he dialled 911.

Following the incident, the victim sought medical attention for injuries to his head, back, and shoulders. He was recently released from the hospital.

One suspect is described as white and dressed in a black jacket and hat. The second suspect is described as black and dressed in a balaclava, a black jacket, and black biker gloves.

Both offenders were in their early twenties and stood between five and six feet tall.

Officers are looking for witnesses who may have seen the men who match the description. People with CCTV or doorbell footage, as well as motorists with dash cam footage, are encouraged to contact the police.

Anyone with information should contact the north Kent appeal line at 01474 366149 and reference crime reference 46/21633/23.