Michael Bond is still missing from Shanklin

Police are subsequently re-appealing to the public in the hopes that this new information will generate some sightings to us.
We now believe Michael travelled from the Island to Portsmouth via Wightlink on Sunday 18 December some time between 7am and 8am, and now suspect he could be in central London.
As such, we are requesting people in the Portsmouth and London areas to also share our appeal.
Michael is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of skinny build and with long dark but greying hair (just about long enough for a pony tail) and a chin length dark but greying beard. He may have glasses on, but does not wear them all the time. Please note he has much shorter hair in the photo attached.
He is potentially wearing either a grey suit and/or a tan leather jacket.
If you have seen Michael, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220509926.