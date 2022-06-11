Despite RSPCA warnings, the couple repeatedly left cats Sparkle, Marble, HJ, and Shadow unattended.

Officers from the charity attempted to engage with the couple, visiting their home and placing seal tape across the door to see if anyone was caring for the animals.

Tapes revealed that the cats were left alone for up to 48 hours on four occasions.

To assess the cats’ conditions, photos and video were taken through the letterbox. The cats could be heard meowing loudly and clawing at the door for food on each occasion.

Due to concerns that they were not being fed, they were given pouches of cat food through the letterbox, which they snatched from the officers’ hands.

The pair continued to ignore RSPCA contact attempts until finally contacting Driver, who claimed a friend was feeding the cats.

Police were able to meet with Driver and RSPCA inspector Amy Pellegrini, who led the charity’s investigation.

The court heard how inspectors described the conditions inside the property as “dark and cold” and “mess everywhere,” with three “very soiled and dirty” litter trays.

The cats were agreed to be removed, and a notice was issued stating that the animals could not be returned to that flat until the environment was cleaned and the cats were fed.

The RSPCA offered to rehome the cats, but they declined, and the cats were taken to the two new addresses by the couple after they separated.

Driver and Sparkle moved into Victoria Arcade in Great Yarmouth, but the pets were later discovered abandoned in the property.

Meanwhile, Wildman moved into a friend’s home with HJ and Shadow, but she later returned them to the flat in High Street, Lowestoft, against the RSPCA’s advice.

Despite the previous advice, the RSPCA received another call shortly after Christmas about the pets being left alone.

The RSPCA was once again able to demonstrate that the cats were not being cared for and described their living conditions as “filthy.”

There was no food or water in Driver’s flat, and inspector Pellegrini noticed the cats were underweight and hungry.

The animals were apprehended by police and placed in the care of the RSPCA.

“I believed the cats were starving because of the scratches at the door and the loud noises they were making,” Inspector Pellegrini said.

It was claimed that the flat was visited on a daily basis, but we were able to demonstrate that this was simply not the case.

No one was showing up every day, and the cats’ behaviour was concerning: “Each time the cats were fed through the letterbox, they tried to take the pouches of cat food due to their desperation.”

Sentencing Fined £120 and ordered to pay £120 in costs, plus a £34 victim surcharge. All animals are barred from being kept for a period of five years.