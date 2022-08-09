Following an altercation on Friday night (August 5), seven people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on conditional bail. Michael, 53, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael’s family has paid tribute to his father of six children:

“We found out on Saturday morning that our father, Michael McDonagh, had died.”

Michael was a loving and supportive husband of 32 years and a father of six who was taken from us while on a family vacation. He went away to make memories with his wife and children, but we left with broken hearts and unanswered questions.” It’s impossible to express how we all feel. “Our father was the centre of our universe, the life and soul of every party.” Not only did my father have a profound impact on our family, but also on the many people who knew him throughout his life. “He will be sorely missed.” Michael was a gentle soul who died far too young, leaving behind all those who loved him.”