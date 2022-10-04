This evening union leaders Mick Lynch (RMT), Dave Ward (CWU), Jo Grady (UCU) and Labour MP Zara Sultana spoke in Brighton at the Dome Theatre as part of the Enough is Enough Cost of Living campaign.

Mick Lynch and Zara Sultana MP speak at Brighton Dome – Enough is Enough campaign



More to follow pic.twitter.com/heL0xqStRH — Sussex News – Breaking News for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) October 4, 2022

The Enough is Enough is a campaign to fight the ongoing cost of living crisis. Founded by trade union and community organisations including the CWU and ACORN Community Union. This campaign has five key demands these are, a real pay rise, slash energy bills, end food poverty, decent homes for and tax the rich.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign claims it has already had over 700,000 people sign up and this weekend we saw tens of thousands of people rallying behind this cause at rallies across the country, with the rally in central Brighton seeing hundreds taking part.