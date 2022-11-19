Migrant dies at Manston holding facility

A person staying at Manston facility has sadly died in the hospital this morning after becoming unwell.

The Home Office say they take the safety of those in our care extremely seriously and are profoundly saddened by this event. A post-mortem examination will take place so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.

‘A person staying at our Manston facility sadly died in hospital this morning after becoming ill,’ said the Home Office in a statement. We extend our heartfelt condolences to everyone who has been affected.

‘We take the safety of those in our care very seriously and are deeply saddened by this incident.’

‘A post-mortem examination will be performed, so further comment would be inappropriate at this time.’

There have been reports of serious infections at Manston in recent weeks, including Diptheria and scabies, but the government says that is not the cause of death.

The government announced last week that it will vaccinate people within the centre against Diptheria after several cases were discovered there.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for a later date.

Last month, a right-wing terrorist attacked the Manston centre in Kent, driving more than 100 miles and throwing three homemade petrol bombs at the gates. One member of the staff was hurt.

The centre was intended to house people who had arrived in the UK via small boat crossings for a few days while they were processed and alternative accommodations were found.

Despite being designed to house up to 1,600 people at a time, the centre had more than 4,000 people by the end of October, including young families who had been there for more than 30 days.

There were reports of terrible conditions at the site, with families being forced to sleep on the ground for weeks due to a lack of beds.

Hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers were relocated from the ‘inhumane’ Manston processing centre after residents claimed they caught scabies, had their phones and cigarettes ‘confiscated,’ and were ‘forced to sleep on the floor.’

The former RAF base in Kent, which reopened as an immigration detention centre in January, was intended to hold up to 1,600 people for no more than 48 hours, but instead became a temporary home to nearly 4,000 migrants, resulting in outbreaks of diphtheria, scabies, MRSA, and violence.

Many of those staying there are women and children from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iran, but one claims they were treated more like ‘animals in a zoo.’

Those insides claimed they were living in horrific conditions and felt like they were “in prison,” according to a message delivered to media photographers by a young child at the centre.

It also claimed that those in the centre, including young children, were not permitted to leave and that pregnant women were not cared for.

As a result, government minister Grant Shapps warned that the centre could easily devolve into illegal conditions.

Following the revelations, Home Office staff were scrambling to book hotels to house some of those at Manston, which resulted in a mix-up that left a group of migrants and asylum seekers at Victoria Station with no idea where they were or where to go.

Homeless charities assisted them before Home Office officials arrived to pick them up and return them to the centre.

The problems at Manston are thought to be caused in part by a massive backlog in the processing of asylum applications, which a Parliamentary report blames on antiquated IT systems, high staff turnover, and a lack of staff.

This week, the charity Refugee Council released new figures obtained through Freedom of Information requests that show the number of people waiting for an initial decision on their asylum claim has quadrupled in just five years.

Last month, Home Secretary Suella Braverman called the UK’s asylum system “broken,” prompting a fierce backlash from the opposition, who blamed her in part.