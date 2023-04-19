Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Millions of Android users have been warned, with security experts urging them to check their phones after a cyber attack infected many popular apps

The dangerous malware in these few apps can do functions on phones without the owners’ permission.

According to the McAfee Mobile Security team, once an infected software is installed, fraudsters can use it to access Wi-Fi history, see Bluetooth devices linked to the device, and even identify the apps as well as nearby GPS positions. Worryingly, this means that crooks can follow your movements.

The flaw is capable of doing ad fraud, Android users may be producing money for the hackers without even realising it. This is an attack in which hackers click on a rogue advertisement in the background to bank money; this type of attack is also known to slow down devices and overload phones with data.

Users are being encouraged to check their smartphones for infected apps, as McAfee reports that “the research team has found more than 60 applications containing this third-party malicious library, with more than 100 million downloads.”

Google has already been notified of the flaws, and app creators have been instructed to rectify the problems or risk having their apps removed from the app store. Some developers have been quick to recognise the risks. However, after being discovered to contain the dangerous software library, over 30 apps have already been prohibited.

A complete list of the apps is available here.

According to McAfee’s SangRyol Ryu, “we reported the discovered apps to Google, which took prompt action.”

“According to reports, Google has notified the developers that their apps are in violation of Google Play policies and that fixes are required to bring them into compliance.” Some apps have been withdrawn from Google Play, while others have been updated by the developers.”

There have been no complaints of UK customers being targeted by the bug, with the majority of the problems occurring in South Korea. However, all Android users should exercise caution. As a result, a list of the apps has not been disclosed as a result of Google removing them from the Google Play Store.

