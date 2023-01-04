Millions of households on low incomes are due to get an extra £900, but not until 2024

The Department for Work and Pensions has announced the next round of assistance for people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Around 8 million people who receive means-tested benefits may be eligible for assistance. The payments, which will be made to people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit, and tax credits, will start in the spring and will be made directly to bank accounts in three £300 cash boosts, according to The Mirror.

The second payment will be made in the autumn, and the third in the spring of 2024. In addition to their Winter Fuel Payments, over 6 million disabled people will receive £150, and over 8 million pensioners will receive £300.

The assistance was first announced in last year’s Autumn Statement in an effort to alleviate the cost of living pressures that British citizens face. It is comparable to the £650 cost of living payments made in 2022, which were split into two instalments.

It comes after one-third of Britons said they would be unable to afford a £20 increase in their monthly bills. A poll for Citizens Advice found 37% would find it difficult or be unable to cope with the rise, with about 25% saying they would find it “somewhat difficult”, 7% “very difficult” and 4% “impossible”.

“We are sticking to our promise to protect the most vulnerable, and these payments, worth hundreds of pounds, will provide vital support next year for those on the lowest incomes,” said Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride.

“The Government’s broader assistance package has already aided over eight million families as we continue to deal with the global consequences of Putin’s illegal war and the pandemic’s aftershocks.”

People who are eligible for assistance will be paid automatically, with no need to apply.

Dates in full £301 – First Cost of Living Allowance – Spring 2023

Disability Payment of £150 is available during the summer of 2023.

£300 – Second Cost of Living Payment – for the fall of 2023

Pensioner Payment of £300 during Winter 2023/4

During the spring of 2024, the third cost of living payment will be £299.