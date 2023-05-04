Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Millions of people across England are expected to participate in local elections on Thursday

Millions of people across England are expected to participate in local elections on Thursday

by uknip247

Voters will choose who they want to run services in their local area, as approximately 8,000 councillors are being elected in 230 councils.

In addition, mayoral races will be held in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield, and Middlesbrough. Polling stations will close at 22:00, with all results expected to be announced on Friday.

The first results are expected just after midnight on Friday morning, with 65 councils counting votes overnight. The remaining councils will begin counting on Friday morning, with results coming in throughout the day, including for the four mayoral races. The final result is forecast to be announced around 8pm on Friday, although this could be later depending on factors such as recounts.

The majority of councils up for election in England are district councils, responsible for services such as bin collections, parks, public housing, and planning applications. Other services in these areas, such as roads, schools, social and care services, are managed by county councils, which are elected at a different time. The remaining councils being elected on Thursday are a mixture of metropolitan and unitary councils, single local authorities that deal with all local services.

It is worth noting that elections are not taking place in London, Wales, or Scotland. Council elections in Northern Ireland have been moved back to Thursday 18 May due to the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

Furthermore, these elections mark the first time in England that voters will be required to show ID to cast their ballot in person. Passports, driving licenses, and older or disabled person’s bus passes are among the documents that will be accepted at polling stations. Those without the right ID were encouraged to apply for a new free voter certificate, the deadline for which closed last week.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Three Bradford men who inflicted life changing injuries on a victim in Huddersfield have been jailed for a combined 90 years

A man who strangled his girlfriend, Clair Armstrong to death in an unprovoked attack at her home following a disagreement was sentenced to 19...

The landlord of a Leeds cellar ‘flat’ where a fire resulted in the death of a man has been jailed for breaching health and...

Residents urged to check garages and CCTV as urgent missing person search continues

Police investigating the theft of thousands of pounds worth of fuel are appealing for the public’s help to track down the people responsible.

The devastating effects of natural disasters are witnessed once again in Western Rwanda, where heavy rains have caused flooding and landslides resulting in the...

A Police officer has been sacked after admitting an animal cruelty offence

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that two serving officers had been arrested following an alleged kidnap and rape

Leeds United has made a huge managerial change in a desperate bid to avoid relegation

Father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh will bring their charm, wit and on-screen chemistry to the Gladiators arena as they host the...

Two children have been safeguarded and the three London-based men, who exploited them to sell drugs in Hertfordshire, have been jailed after a proactive...

Shocking news emerged from Derby Crown Court as a man admitted to keeping his former flatmate’s body in a freezer for nearly two years

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.