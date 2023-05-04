Millions of people across England are expected to participate in local elections on Thursday

Voters will choose who they want to run services in their local area, as approximately 8,000 councillors are being elected in 230 councils.

In addition, mayoral races will be held in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield, and Middlesbrough. Polling stations will close at 22:00, with all results expected to be announced on Friday.

The first results are expected just after midnight on Friday morning, with 65 councils counting votes overnight. The remaining councils will begin counting on Friday morning, with results coming in throughout the day, including for the four mayoral races. The final result is forecast to be announced around 8pm on Friday, although this could be later depending on factors such as recounts.

The majority of councils up for election in England are district councils, responsible for services such as bin collections, parks, public housing, and planning applications. Other services in these areas, such as roads, schools, social and care services, are managed by county councils, which are elected at a different time. The remaining councils being elected on Thursday are a mixture of metropolitan and unitary councils, single local authorities that deal with all local services.

It is worth noting that elections are not taking place in London, Wales, or Scotland. Council elections in Northern Ireland have been moved back to Thursday 18 May due to the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

Furthermore, these elections mark the first time in England that voters will be required to show ID to cast their ballot in person. Passports, driving licenses, and older or disabled person’s bus passes are among the documents that will be accepted at polling stations. Those without the right ID were encouraged to apply for a new free voter certificate, the deadline for which closed last week.