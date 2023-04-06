Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

Millions of people are planning to travel for the Easter holiday this weekend, and travel companies have warned them to expect delays

by uknip247

With around 15 million drivers expected, the country’s roads are likely to be at their busiest on Saturday.

On Thursday, new delays were reported at the Port of Dover due to “high volumes of traffic.”

The weather is expected to stay dry until Monday and will not cause any travel issues.

Dover, which experienced delays of more than 14 hours last weekend, saw queues of “approximately 90 minutes” in the morning as the long weekend began, according to ferry operator DFDS on Twitter.

It stated that the delays were caused by “high volumes of traffic,” but that by the afternoon, traffic was “free flowing through border controls and check-in.”

The Port of Dover said extra measures were being put in place to deal with the increased demand, warning that “a few hours of waiting” could occur during the busiest travel hours on Friday.

It urged passengers not to arrive early or without reservations, and to check with their ferry operators for the most recent updates.

Long queues at the port were blamed last week on slow border processing since Brexit and more coaches than expected.

Travel to Europe may also be impacted by the ongoing strikes in France over pension reforms, with many flights to, from, and over France grounded as air traffic controllers join the walkout. As a result of the strike, many airlines have cancelled flights.

Eurostar cancelled two trains on Thursday due to a crew shortage, but said no further disruption was expected. Trains will run normally on Friday, according to the company.

Protesters also caused havoc at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, blocking a major road leading to one of the airport’s main terminals and forcing passengers to walk.

