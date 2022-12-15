Misconduct hearing held in relation to two former Special Constables who failed to deal appropriately with serious assault victim

This week, an independently chaired misconduct hearing was held in relation to two former Wiltshire Police Special Constables.

Former SPC Sonny Webb and former SPC Tyrone Duncan were both alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for police officers, specifically the standards of authority, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities, honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

In August 2020, whilst serving as Special Constables, both Webb and Duncan failed to act diligently and appropriately in dealing with the victim of a serious assault, and with the suspects, resulting in a delay to the investigation.

The pair also improperly colluded with each other in relation to their accounts concerning the incident. They both resigned from their roles in September 2020 prior to being served regulation notices the following month.

The independent Legally Qualified Chair of the misconduct panel found the allegations to be proven which amounted to gross misconduct.

Had they not resigned, they would have been dismissed immediately.

They will also now be placed on the national barred list which will ensure they will be not able to work in policing in the future.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said: “The public rightly expect the highest level of diligence and professionalism from police officers – particularly when they are entrusting us to robustly investigate allegations of a crime.

“The actions of both Webb and Duncan at the scene of a serious assault back in August go against the values at the core of our organisation – to protect people from harm and to investigate crime.

“There is no place in Wiltshire Police for anyone who conducts themselves in this way. Had both individuals not resigned, they would have been dismissed today. They will also now be placed on the national barred list which will ensure they will not be able to work in policing in the future.

“The actions of these individuals will understandably cause public concern and likely undermine the work of the exceptionally committed members of our organisation who strive to provide an outstanding service to the communities they serve.

“Wiltshire Police remains committed to ensuring each and every officer and staff member discharges their duties to the highest standards and, as this case proves, we will act swiftly and robustly when these are not met.

“Furthermore, if any member of the community has concerns relating to the professionalism of those who serve within our organisation, we would encourage them to come forward at the earliest opportunity.”