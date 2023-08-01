Missing 16-Year-Old Girl with Links to Erith, Croydon, and New Addington Last Seen One Month Ago

Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl named Rosie, who has been missing from her home since July 4, 2023. Rosie is described as having a big build and red hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was seen wearing a black and grey jumper, black leggings, and white trainers.

Rosie is known to have links to the areas of Erith, Croydon and New Addington. Her family and the authorities are increasingly concerned for her welfare, and they are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

A spokesperson for Bexley Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) shared a photograph of Rosie on Twitter, along with a description and the areas she has connections to. The tweet reads, “Can you help us find 16yo Rosie #missing since 04/07/23. Description – big build, Red hair, black & grey jumper, black leggings, white trainers. Links to #croydon, #Erith, #NewAddington, Call 101 and quote 23MIS022622. #missingperson @MPSLewisham @MPSBexley @MPSGreenwich.”

Police are asking members of the public to report any information they may have about Rosie’s whereabouts or any possible sightings. If you have seen Rosie or have any relevant information, please call the police on 101, quoting the reference number 23MIS022622.

The authorities and Rosie’s family are working together in their efforts to locate her and ensure her safety. Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be crucial in helping find Rosie and reunite her with her loved ones. The public’s assistance is greatly appreciated during this ongoing search.