Missing Man has been found

A 82-year-old man reported missing from Maidstone on Thursday 17 November has now been safely located. Police have revealed this evening .

A major search involving a number of police officers, fire crews and specialist search teams from Kent. Search and rescue have spent the past 24 hours combing fields in the pitch black and using specialist drones in attempts to locate Mr Cheeseman who went missing from the Downswood area of Maidstone.

There hardwork this evening paid off and Mr Cheeseman has been safely located.