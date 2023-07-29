Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home BREAKING Missing Person Appeal: Mason Birch, South Elmsall

Missing Person Appeal: Mason Birch, South Elmsall

by uknip247
Missing Person Appeal: Mason Birch, South Elmsall

Missing Person Appeal: Mason Birch, South Elmsall

Police are appealing for information to find missing Mason Birch from South Elmsall.  

Mason (17) was reported missing on July 13 and a number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate him.

He is described as white, 6 ft 2 inches tall and slim build, with straight short light brown hair and blue eyes. 

The 17-year-old was last seen wearing black Nike trainers, black Under Armour trousers and a black Under Armour jacket with reflective stripes down the arms.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and anyone who has seen Mason is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 0284 of July 13.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Urgent appeal to find missing Harrogate girl

Appeal and tribute after teenager fatally stabbed in Ormskirk

Teenager Stabbed in Croydon: Police Launch Investigation and Make Arrest

Nine Injured in Blasts Hitting Buildings in Dnipro, Ukrainian President Blames “Russian Missile Terror”

Singapore Executes Woman for Drug Trafficking, Igniting Debate on Capital Punishment

Three Men Arrested on Suspicion of Murder Following Fatal Incident in Hereford

Appeal for Witnesses After Incident at Todmorden Bus Station, Calderdale

Police Seek Public Assistance: Footage of Suspect Car Urgently Needed Following Leeds Firearms Incident

Dog owners are being warned that outdated heatstroke advice risks the health and lives of their pets, according to a study conducted by the...

Police Name Victim Of Fatal Road Traffic Collision in Wakefield Road, Bradford

Man Arrested in Murder Probe After Body Found in Glasgow High-Rise Flat

Met Officer Receives Community Order for Assaulting Man Climbing Down Drainpipe

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2023 UKNIP.CO.UK | All Rights Reserved 

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.