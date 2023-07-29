Missing Person Appeal: Mason Birch, South Elmsall

Police are appealing for information to find missing Mason Birch from South Elmsall.

Mason (17) was reported missing on July 13 and a number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate him.

He is described as white, 6 ft 2 inches tall and slim build, with straight short light brown hair and blue eyes.

The 17-year-old was last seen wearing black Nike trainers, black Under Armour trousers and a black Under Armour jacket with reflective stripes down the arms.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and anyone who has seen Mason is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 0284 of July 13.