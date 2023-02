Darren, 56, was last seen on the afternoon of February 15th.

He is white, 5ft 8ins tall, and of medium build. Darren’s top front teeth are missing, making him easily identifiable.

He was last seen wearing a white Polo shirt and jeans.

Darren has ties to Harlow and Bishop’s Stortford, and he may have visited them.

If you are with Darren, know where he is, or have any information that can help us find him, please call 999 and reference incident 995 of 15 February.