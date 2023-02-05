Missing person search launched for sisters Chloe and Ruby Pinkney-Cook who are missing from #Harwich

The girls, who are 13 and 11 respectively, were last seen in the Abdy Avenue area at around 12.45pm yesterday (4 February).

Since then officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries to try and find them and there now asking the public for help.

Police do not believe they have a phone, cash or access to money, or any travel cards.

Both girls are described as white and slim.

Chloe was last seen wearing a baby blue-coloured coat, blue jeans, and pink and white Nike Air Force trainers.

Ruby was last seen wearing a blue Helly Hansen coat and patterned green trousers.police worried about them and need to find them to make sure they’re ok.

If you’ve seen them or have any information about where they are please call on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Please quote incident 803 of 4 February.