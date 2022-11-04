Missing Persons Appeal for Lisa Brown 7th Anniversary Appeal

Lisa 32 went missing on 4 November 2015. The last alleged sighting was in

her home in Guadiaro, San Roque near the resort of Sotogrande in Cadiz,

Spain.

She was originally from Alexandria, Dumbarton in Scotland before moving to

Spain to live and work. Authorities were alerted four days later when she

failed to collect her 8 year old son from school.

Early evidence suggested there had been a violent episode at her home

before she disappeared.

Her former boyfriend, Simon Corner was interviewed about her disappearance,

but then fled the country.

Following his release from custody, he was not seen around the marinas he

frequented to work on yachts. Extensive searches of land and sea were

performed by Spain’s Civil Guard.

Her home was immediately sealed off for forensic teams to carry out DNA

analysis. They also enlisted the Royal Gibraltar Police to help with the

investigation.

Simon Corner was subsequently arrested in April 2016 in Denmark and

immediately extradited to Spain. He was imprisoned but later released.

Other members of the community are also on the Civil Guard radar & have

been arrested regarding Lisa’s disappearance. At the end of 2017, the main

suspect broke his bail conditions that resulted in the issue of a European

Arrest Warrant.

A month later, Simon Corner was arrested as he got off a flight at Heathrow

Airport. The expectation was that he would be extradited to Spain to face

trial for Lisa’s disappearance.

In a dramatic turn of events, days later the judge archived the case

against him quoting insufficient evidence and no charges were made for his

six months on the run.

In October 2018, Lisa’s family were delighted to learn the case6 against

her ex-boyfriend was to be re-opened. In an unexpected turn of events,

their hopes were later dashed when they were informed by lawyers in Spain

that Simon Corner will not be facing prosecution over Lisa’s disappearance.

If you have any information or conclusive evidence that could help the

investigation, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 (UK) or 900 555

111 (Spain).

Alternatively, please contact Lucie Blackman Trust. From the UK call their

freephone information line on 0800 098 8485. From overseas call +44800 098

8485 or email any information to ops@lbtrust.org .