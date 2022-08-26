The 15-year-old was last seen in town around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

She is 5′ 3″ tall, medium-built, and has shoulder-length blonde hair.

Skye was last seen wearing a grey Puma hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and grey Nike ‘Air Jordan’ high-top sneakers. She was also toting a small, gleaming black suitcase.

Skye’s current location is unknown, but she could be travelling via the rail network. Her ties to Seahaven, Crowborough, Hastings, Brighton, and Lincolnshire are extensive.

If you see Skye or know where she is, please report her sighting online or call 101, quoting serial 1443 of 25/08.

Detectives from Merseyside Police are questioning him in custody.