Dalton, 14, Was Last Seen At 2 P.m. Today (February 22Nd) In The Bitterne Area Of Southampton
Dalton, 14, Was Last Seen At 2 P.m. Today (february 22nd) In The Bitterne Area Of Southampton

Dalton, 14, was last seen at 2 p.m. today (February 22nd) in the Bitterne area of Southampton


He is described as 5ft 5ins tall and slim. He was last seen wearing his school uniform of black trousers and a white shirt. He was also dressed casually in a lightweight navy blue raincoat and carried a black and green school rucksack.
Dalton may still be in the Southampton area and has connections to Fawley.
We are requesting that anyone who believes they may have seen Dalton since he went missing, or who has any information about his whereabouts, contact us immediately.
Anyone with information about Dalton’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately at 101 and quote the case number 44230074073.