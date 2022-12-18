Sunday, December 18, 2022
MNKY restaurant fire: A terrifying blaze broke out at a Mayfair celebrity restaurant after a sparkler in a cocktail ignited a Christmas tree

A sparkler in a drink caused a fire that ripped through a Mayfair restaurant, according to the London Fire Brigade.

MNKY HSE on Dover Street in Mayfair is frequently frequented by a star-studded clientele, including Maya Jama.

On Friday night (December 16), footage from inside the popular restaurant showed a Christmas tree on fire that arched over a doorway as terrified diners rushed out of the burning building.

Five fire engines and 35 firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant, but the fire had already been extinguished, and thermal imaging was used to ensure that everything was in working order. Ambulance personnel treated two people for injuries.

Firefighters arrived at 9.40 p.m. after being called to a blaze in the basement of the building, which had been extinguished before firefighters arrived.

A spokesperson for the LFB  stated that the cause of the fire demonstrated the dangers of using sparklers and candles near decorations and urged festive partygoers to exercise caution.

The fire “was thought to have been caused by an indoor sparkler catching a natural Christmas tree on fire,” according to the spokesperson. “There are many fire hazards around Christmas, and we want people to be safe and take precautions to keep fires from destroying the holiday season. Please keep candles, or indoor fireworks in this case, away from Christmas trees and decorations.

 

“Even a well-watered tree can catch fire, so make sure your lights are working properly and that naked flames are kept well away. Other Christmas fire hazards include fairy lights, overloaded plug sockets, and cooking left unattended – or done after a festive tipple.

