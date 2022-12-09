A man has been jailed following a robbery in Trowbridge in August.

Connor Mockridge, 25, of Studley Rise, Trowbridge, pleaded guilty to robbery and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence in a hearing at Swindon Crown Court in October.

On December 2, he was sentenced to four years and 10 months behind bars.

The sentencing follows an incident on August 28 this year, when Mockridge approached the victim – a 20-year-old man – in Biss Meadows Country Park.

Mockridge threatened the victim with a weapon and forced him to hand over his bag.

The victim was fortunately able to escape uninjured and called 999, and Mockridge was swiftly located and arrested by firearms officers.

He was taken to Melksham custody for questioning, where he was subsequently charged and remanded.

Det Insp Tom Straker said: “This was a scary incident for the victim who fortunately was not injured and was able to contact the police quickly.

“From there, we were able to deploy our firearms officers and Mockridge was safely detained and arrested.

“We take incidents such as these extremely seriously and I’m delighted that Mockridge has received a lengthy sentence for his crime.

“There is no place in Trowbridge for incidents such as these and we will continue to work hard to ensure the town is a safe place for everyone.”