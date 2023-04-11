Mohammed Adam was today convicted of the murder of Fuaad Xuseen

The court heard how the 45-year-old had been enjoying a night out when he tried to calm down an argument between Adam and staff working at a shisha lounge.

It’s believed that Adam had approached and pestered a woman who was enjoying a night out in the Relax Cafe on Stratford Road, Birmingham and he was asked by staff to leave the premises. Adam refused but was walked to the entrance of the café.

After speaking to the 46-year-old about his behaviour the group were joined by Mr Xuseen. An argument took place and Adam pulled out a knife, stabbing Mr Xuseen.

People inside the bar came out to help, but sadly nothing could be done to save him and he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Adam left the café but handed himself in the next day saying that he had no recollection of the incident, but he’d been told that he may have stabbed someone.

Detectives investigating the murder recovered clothing from Adam’s property which matched CCTV imagery of the offender from the night of the attack.

Following an extensive investigation, witnesses and friends of the victim came forward to help officers piece together what happened that night.

Adam, of Stratford Road, was found guilty of murder and will be sentenced in the coming weeks.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, who led the investigation, said: “Mr Xuseen lost his life because of a senseless attack. Adam initially tried to say that he had no recollection of the events due to drink, but this account changed during the trial.

“We’ve established that the behaviour of Adam throughout the night was one of intimidation and threats of violence.

“He lost control over someone asking him to modify his behaviour. For a man to lose his life in this way is truly tragic. We wanted to secure justice for the family, friends and loved ones of Mr Xuseen.

“We just hope that today’s verdict in some small way helps the family and gives them some answers as to why their loved one tragically lost their life.”