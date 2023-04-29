Saturday, April 29, 2023
Molotov cocktail of flaming liquid thrown into packed Abbey Road Restaurant

by uknip247
A prominent London restaurant has been turned into a crime scene, with an investigation underway after a burning fire bomb was thrown into the packed eatery late on Friday night (28th April 2023).

Six fire engines, police, and paramedics rushed to the scene on Abbey Road, yards from the renowned “Abbey Road” recording studio after many emergency calls were received when the liquid bomb spewed lethal smoke and fumes into the busy restaurant, trapping a number of staff and visitors.

Before the arrival of fire engines, 999 operators provided life-saving advice to a number of persons who were trapped.

Firefighters wearing breathing protection and carrying hose reels were spotted approaching the facility, which had now been turned into a crime scene. Police search the scene for signs that will lead them to the culprit who carried out the rash attack.
It is unclear of any of those trapped have been injured.
We have requested a statement from the Met Police.

More to follow

