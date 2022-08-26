“We’re in an absolutely horrendous situation,” he tells BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“It’s a catastrophe… unaffordable, terrible.”

This is not a cap on how much you will have to pay, he adds, as the cap is on standing charges and unit rates.

“This is shocking but it is not a surprise… Why have we got to this announcement stage and still no help?

“This is not good government.”

He’s described the “panic, the dismay, the depression” experienced by people who’ve been contacting him, worried about their bills

Detail is missing from Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss on what they will do about energy costs if they become prime minister, adds Lewis.

We need a policy that “feeds people and heats people so that we don’t have people dying because of these price caps this winter”, he says.

The stark increase, from the current amount of £1,971, comes as Ofgem’s chief executive urged the incoming prime minister to “act further” to tackle the impact of price rises.

The change will mean that householders on a typical default tariff will pay an extra £1,578 a year for their gas and electricity.

Some 4.5 million pre-payment meter customers – who are often the most vulnerable and already in fuel poverty – will see an even more punishing increase, with their average annual bill set to go up to £3,608.

Analysts have issued dire forecasts warning the amount could increase again from January, as Ofgem begins adjusting the price cap every three months instead of twice a year.

This time last year, households were paying approximately £2,300 less for energy.

Bill payers may have to wait to discover what further action might be taken, with the the Tory leadership race result yet to be confirmed.

As they wait for government help, many households are likely to try to reduce bills by keeping their homes colder, cooking in bulk and taking shorter and less regular showers.

Experts also say that turning down the flow temperature on your boiler and switching off your boiler’s pre-heat mode can save hundreds of pounds this winter.

But such savings are likely to offset only a small proportion of the mammoth price cap.

Families will have to come up with the money somehow, or face winter living in the cold. Around 45 million people in the UK could be thrown into fuel poverty as a result, according to a study from the University of York.

Rocio Concha, the director of policy and advocacy for Which?, said that six in 10 households are cutting back on essentials or dipping into savings, even ahead of the bill rises.

It “reinforces the need to urgently deal with this crisis before many more families are pushed into the difficult choice between heating or eating”, she said.

“The government must move quickly to increase the amount of financial support it is providing to help households make ends meet and work with businesses to look at what more they can do for those facing serious financial hardship.”

The government must act now or the cost of living crisis will become a “national disaster”, the mayor of London has warned.

Reacting to Ofgem’s announcement this morning, Sadiq Khan said the increase in the energy price cap “confirms what many of us have long feared”.

“Despite repeated warnings, the government has consistently failed to intervene and ministers must act now to prevent the cost of living crisis becoming a national disaster,” he added.

