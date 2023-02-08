A man from Strood has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting and raping a young woman

Mark Cranstoun targeted his victim at his Gun Lane flat shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The incident was reported to Kent Police, and officers arrived at his home address to arrest him.

Cranstoun was charged with rape and sexual assault on July 31. He was detained and later pleaded not guilty at Maidstone Crown Court.

Cranstoun, 48, was convicted after a trial and sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He will be on the sex offenders register for life and must serve at least eight years before applying for parole.

‘Kent Police takes all reports of violence against women and girls seriously, and our officers act on information quickly to seek justice for victims of violent and sexual crimes,’ said investigating officer Detective Constable Kath Lumsden-Earle.

‘Mark Cranstoun exploited a young woman for his own sexual gratification, and his 12-year prison sentence means he can’t harm anyone else for a long time. We hope this brings the victim and her family some solace.’