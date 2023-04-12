Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

More arrests made in Canterbury murder investigation

by uknip247
A 27-year-old Man From Whitstable Has Been Arrested For Murder

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Canterbury.

Kent Police was called to a car park in Castle Street in the city at 1.44pm on Monday 10 April 2023 where a man in his 50s was found deceased.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate made the first arrest of a 27-year-old man from Whitstable later the same day.

On Tuesday 11 April, a 49-year-old man of no fixed address and a 21-year-old man from Canterbury were also arrested by officers.

All three remain in custody while enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Castle Street between Saturday 8 April and Monday 10 April, or has any information regarding the death, should report via the Major Incident Public Portal by visiting https://mipp.police.uk quoting 46/64809/23.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage which might assist.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website  crimestoppers-uk.org.

