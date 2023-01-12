More drivers have been named in court after being convicted of drink-driving during our winter crackdown

A construction worker, a nurse, a marine diver, and a carpenter were among those who were convicted for drink-driving as part of Sussex Police’s winter crackdown.

Last month officers carried out enforcement patrols and checks as part of a national campaign called Operation Limit.

A total of 233 motorists were arrested, and in keeping with previous campaigns, those convicted and disqualified for their offences are being named to raise awareness and provide a deterrent to others from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Meanwhile, our public campaign Drink Driving: Together We Can Stop It, continues to highlight the need for everyone to prevent, persuade and report drink-drivers to the police.

Roads Policing Unit Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Our officers are determined to catch offenders on our roads before they cause serious harm to themselves or other road users.

“We patrol the county’s roads 24/7, every day of the year, and these results show that while we can’t be everywhere, we could be anywhere.”

Aaron Botting was stopped while driving a Land Rover in Church Street, Brighton, at 11.35pm on December 2.

He had driven the wrong way down a one-way street, without turning on the headlights on his vehicle.

At the scene, he admitted to officers that he had consumed “a few shandies” and they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Botting, 35, a construction worker of Ash Close, Eastbourne, tested positive in custody for 58 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 22, he admitted driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol, and was disqualified from driving for one year. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Also on December 2, an off-duty police officer saw a Mini Cooper being driven erratically in Brighton, where the vehicle nearly hit the central reservation.

The driver, Conrad Eckersley, was stopped in Westfield Close, Brighton and on-duty officers arrived. Eckersley provided a positive roadside breath test for 59mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. In custody, he failed to provide a sample of breath.

The 53-year-old nurse, of Woodbourne Avenue, Brighton, was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 22 he admitted the charge.

Eckersley was disqualified for one year and ordered to pay a £450 fine, £85 costs and a £180 surcharge.

Another driver who had stopped off at the pub was Adam Gower. He was stopped after being involved in a collision with another vehicle in Old Broyle Road, Chichester at 6.20pm on December 5.

He had driven his Volkswagen Caddy van and in custody tested positive for 47mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Gower told officers that he had drank two pints of beer before driving, but claimed he did not know he would be over the legal alcohol limit.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 3, Gower, 36, a carpenter of Broyle Road, Chichester, admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit. He was disqualified for one year and was ordered to pay a £384 fine, £85 costs, and a £154 surcharge.

Drink-driver Lance Orton was also involved in a collision at Ford Level Crossing at 4.50pm on December 8.

The 66-year-old admitted he worked night shifts and had drank numerous glasses of whisky before he had gone to sleep, and it had “slipped his mind” that he would still be over the limit when he got behind the wheel of an Audi A6 later in the day.

Orton, a marine diver of Norfolk Road, Littlehampton, tested positive for 66mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 3 he admitted driving while over the legal alcohol limit and was disqualified for 20 months. He must also pay a £1,164 fine, £85 costs and a £466 surcharge.

Harry Yeo overtook an unmarked police vehicle at excess speed in Arundel Road, Fontwell, reaching 70mph in a 50mph zone at 9.30pm on December 10.

The 24-year-old later stopped and had a “glazed” look on his face. He tested positive for 87mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in custody.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 3, Yeo, a steel worker of Highfield Lane, Oving, admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit.

He was disqualified for 17 months and was ordered to pay a £370 fine, £85 costs and a £148 surcharge.

Finally, Ben Quigley was left trapped in the wreckage after his vehicle left the road into a hedge on the A27 at Tangmere at 2.30am on December 11.

The 23-year-old admitted he made a “foolish” decision to drive a Volkswagen camper van after spending all his money on a night out with a friend at a nightclub in Chichester. He did not leave himself enough money to afford a taxi home and took the decision to drive.

He tested positive for 90mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 3, Quigley, a service engineer of Pulborough Road, Storrington, admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit.

He was disqualified for 23 months and was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sussex Police officers’ work to stop drink and drug drivers continues all year round, and officers will continue to be on patrol to stop selfish motorists who put the safety of themselves and other road users at risk.

The consequences of drink or drug-driving could include: